WBO middleweight champion Demetrius “Boo Boo” Andrade (30-0 18 KOs) will top a world title quadruple-header as he defends Jason “El Animal” Quigley (19-1 14 KOs) at the SNHU Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire on Friday November 19, live worldwide on DAZN.

Three more world title fights in support of Andrade’s clash with Quigley are led by Murodjon Akhmadaliev (9-0 7 KOs) defending his IBF and WBA world super bantamweight titles against Ronny Rios (33-3 16 KOs).

The third world title fight pits Mexico vs. Puerto Rico and it’s the long-awaited showdown between Julio Cesar Martinez (18-1 14 KOs) and McWilliams Arroyo (21-4 16 KOs).

The fourth world title bout on the bill is the second step on the path to crowing an undisputed women’s champion at 140lbs as Kali Reis (18-7-1 5 KOs) takes on Jessica Camara (8-2, 0 KOs) for the WBA, IBO and vacant WBO straps.