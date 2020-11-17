According to Matchroom Boxing, Saturday’s women’s boxing tripleheader featuring undisputed lightweight world champion Katie Taylor against Miriam Gutierrez at The SSE Arena, Wembley drew more than 2 million views across the United Kingdom and Ireland. Sky Sports made the event, also featuring Terri Harper and Rachel Ball, available to all, customers and non-subscribers alike, via multiple digital platforms including their YouTube channel, Facebook page and website.

The fight generated more than 1.5 million views on Facebook, 550k on Sky Sports’ YouTube live stream and across Sky Sports’ website and apps there were 227k views, with over 600k viewers on Sky Sports’ TV platform. The show also aired on DAZN in the United States with viewership undisclosed.