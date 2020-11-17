November 17, 2020
2 million see Women’s boxing tripleheader

According to Matchroom Boxing, Saturday’s women’s boxing tripleheader featuring undisputed lightweight world champion Katie Taylor against Miriam Gutierrez at The SSE Arena, Wembley drew more than 2 million views across the United Kingdom and Ireland. Sky Sports made the event, also featuring Terri Harper and Rachel Ball, available to all, customers and non-subscribers alike, via multiple digital platforms including their YouTube channel, Facebook page and website.

The fight generated more than 1.5 million views on Facebook, 550k on Sky Sports’ YouTube live stream and across Sky Sports’ website and apps there were 227k views, with over 600k viewers on Sky Sports’ TV platform. The show also aired on DAZN in the United States with viewership undisclosed.

Big TV ratings for Crawford-Brook
Covid-19 KOs Saturday's Philly card

  • That’s a very good number. What would double or triple those numbers is to have mma woman fighters box some of the more experienced fighters like the ones that boxed this past weekend and vice versa.

