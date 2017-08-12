Tonight’s Boxing Action

This might be a good night to attend one of six non-televised club shows in the United States. Otherwise, the only televised bout is a clash between Omar Chavez and Roberto “La Amenaza” Garcia on beIN Sports Espanol.

In Cancun, there is an interesting card featuring former world champions Yoriorkas Gamboa and Francisco “Chihuas” Rodriguez in separate bouts. Also, female heavyweight Vanessa Lepage Joanisse will attempt to win the WBC title in just her fourth pro fight against world champion Alejandra ‘Tigre’ Jiménez. Televisa will broadcast the card in Mexico.

Starting next weekend, however, the action will be fast and furious for the foreseeable future. August 19 is Crawford-Indongo, then August 26 is Mayweather-McGregor and Cotto-Kamegai in separate telecasts. Margarito-Jones is on September 2, “Superflys” on September 9, Canelo-GGG on September 16, Linares-Crolla on September 23.

Plus, IF World Boxing Super Series manages to land a TV deal (or at least live streaming) we’ll have eight more attractive bouts in store for September and October.