Former world champion Victor Ortiz held a media workout in Ventura, Calif. Wednesday as he prepares to return to the ring and battle Mexico’s Saul Corral in the main event of Premier Boxing Champions on FS1 and FOX Deportes Sunday, July 30 live from Rabobank Theater in Bakersfield, California.



Victor Ortiz: “I still feel like I can be one of the best in the 147-pound division. It’s there for the taking. There are some gifted fighters in there and I respect them, but I believe that I have what it takes to be right up there. I’m a complete fighter.

“I’ve been written off before. People have said I should retire since my first loss. I came back from that loss and became a champion. I don’t care what people have to say about me. I could go act full-time if I wanted, but I truly love this sport.

“When I took a step back, I realized that boxing has always been my true passion. I can’t walk away from something that I’m so gifted at and that I enjoy doing so much.

“I never get too worried about who is going to be in front of me on fight night. I just need there to be a ring. I’m excited to get back in there and get in the swing of things. I’m ready to fully pursue my goal of getting another world title.”