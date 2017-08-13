Gamboa edges Reyes, Chihuas KOs Joaquin

By Gabriel F. Cordero

In a lightweight clash, former three-division world champion Yuriorkas Gamboa (27-2, 17 KOs) barely squeaked out a ten round majority decision over Alexis Reyes (15-3-1, 7 KOs) on Saturday night at the Internacional Arena at the Grand Oasis Hotel in Cancun, Mexico. Scores were 95-94, 95-94, 94-94.

Former unified minimumweight world champion Francisco “Chihuas” Rodriguez (24-4-1, 16 KOs) scored a seventh round KO over previously unbeaten Elias Joaquino (11-1-1, 6 KOs) in a super flyweight contest. Time was 2:35.

WBC female heavyweight world champion Alejandra “La Tigre” Jimenez (9-0, 6 KOs) retained her title by stopping Vanessa Lepage Joanisse (3-1, 1 KOs) in round three.