Weights from Hamburg, Germany Report/Photos by Boxing Bob Newman Ermal Hadribeaj 154 vs Eddy Colmenares 154

(WBC International Super Welter) Serkay Comert 158.7 vs Yassin Hermi 158.7

(WBC International Silver Middle) Jose Larduet 121.8 vs Bohdan Myronets 222 Branimir Malenica 174.6 vs Benjamin Gavazi 174.8

(WBC International Silver Light Heavy) Asley Gonzalez Macias 114.6 vs Mary Romero 113.5

(WBC Super Fly) Esneidy Rodriguez Olmos 101.4 vs Sana Hazuki 102

(WBC Silver Atom) Mourad Alive 259 vs Davide Brito 222.6

(WBC International Silver) Billy Dib 134.4 vs Attila Kayabasi 136.6

Henry Green 146.6 vs Jonny Sanchez 147.2

Shokhjakhon Abdullaev 193.5 vs Dzemal Bosnjak 195.1 Venue: Grand Elyseé Hotel, Rotherbaum, Hamburg, Germany

Commission: Buns Deutsche Berufsboxer

Promoter: Ahmet Öner (Arena-Box Promotin), Ismael Özen (Universim-Box Promotion)

