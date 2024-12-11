Report/Photos by Boxing Bob Newman
Ermal Hadribeaj 154 vs Eddy Colmenares 154
(WBC International Super Welter)
Serkay Comert 158.7 vs Yassin Hermi 158.7
(WBC International Silver Middle)
Jose Larduet 121.8 vs Bohdan Myronets 222
Branimir Malenica 174.6 vs Benjamin Gavazi 174.8
(WBC International Silver Light Heavy)
Asley Gonzalez Macias 114.6 vs Mary Romero 113.5
(WBC Super Fly)
Esneidy Rodriguez Olmos 101.4 vs Sana Hazuki 102
(WBC Silver Atom)
Mourad Alive 259 vs Davide Brito 222.6
(WBC International Silver)
Billy Dib 134.4 vs Attila Kayabasi 136.6
Henry Green 146.6 vs Jonny Sanchez 147.2
Shokhjakhon Abdullaev 193.5 vs Dzemal Bosnjak 195.1
Venue: Grand Elyseé Hotel, Rotherbaum, Hamburg, Germany
Commission: Buns Deutsche Berufsboxer
Promoter: Ahmet Öner (Arena-Box Promotin), Ismael Özen (Universim-Box Promotion)
Matchmaker: Marlon Esteban
Wow. Exciting. (LOL) Meaningless WBC titles.
Kinda bizarre. Twenty boxers fighting in Germany, and not one single German boxer on the show! Can you imagine twenty boxers on a show in Mexico, and not one being Mexican?
“Billy Dib 134.4 vs Attila Kayabasi 136.6”
– Surprised that Billy Dib is still fighting.
– BoxRec lists him as “inactive”.
– Started fighting in 2004, last fight in 2022.