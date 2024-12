Weights from Plant City, Florida Jonhatan Soares Cardoso 134.4 vs. Eduardo Ramirez 135

(WBA Continental North American lightweight title)



Katsuma Akitsugi 118.2 vs. Aston Palicte 117.4

(WBA Continental North American bantamweight title)



Luis Nuñez 129.8 vs. Leonardo Baez 126.8

Dante Benjamin 173 vs. Aaron Casper 177.6

Hugo Amador Mendez 136.6 vs. Edwin Tercedo 136.2

Drake Banks 258.4 vs. Cashton Young 204.4

Mikahail Hernandez 144.2 vs. Carlos Rocha 139.2 Venue: ProBox Event Center, Plant City, Florida

Promoter: ProBox

