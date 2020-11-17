During the traditional “Coffee Tuesday,” WBC President Mauricio Sulaimán urged everyone to continue promoting the use of face masks because the only way to defeat the current pandemic is to prudently keep protecting ourselves. He urged everyone to practically and sensibly show our love and care for others, by using and giving out face masks, because only in so doing will we be able to win this battle, convinced that their use is a vital way to be protected and above all to take care of those who we care about and care for.
The boxing family is ready to do its bit in this monumental battle, and the WBC leader was emphatic in saying that the WBC will distribute face masks to whoever needs them, be it communities, families, gyms, workplaces and everyone. The motto is “no pretext, as we must all use a mask.”
