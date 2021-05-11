Boxeo Telemundo returns to Mexico City this Friday after a year-long hiatus due to Covid-19. Headlining the card is undefeated WBC Latino Lightweight champion Jair “Kaiser” Valtierra (14-0, 7 KOs) of Leon Guanajuato, Mexico against former WBA world champion Emmanuel “Pollo” Lopez (30-12-1 14 KOs) of Chiapas, Mexico in a 10 round bout. The fight will take place at the famed Blackberry Auditorium.

Jair Valtierra, 19, is coming off his first win of 2021 as he captured the vacant WBC Latino title over 10 rounds against Jerson Aguilar this past February at the Fit Center in Mexico City. Valtierra looks to get by Lopez on Friday as he has aspirations of crossing over to U.S soil.

“2021 is going to be a big year for me” stated a jubilant Valtierra “I am excited to be back on Boxeo Telemundo but this time as a headliner defending my WBC title. After this fight, I want to invade the U.S.”

Emmanuel Lopez is looking to revamp his career as he makes his Telemundo debut in a battle of Experience vs Youth. Boxeo Telemundo is known for fighters making great comeback stories in their careers, most recently Dennis “Martillo” Contreras has fought his way back into title contention.

“We are happy to be back in the ring after a long layoff” stated Lopez ” We took some time off my career due to Covid-19. We are now ready to give a great performance on Friday night. May the best man win”

The co-main event is a battle of crosstown flyweights as Mario “Mayonesas” Andrade (15-11) of Distrito Federal, Mexico squares off against Giovanni “Coloradito” Garcia Barragan (5-2-2) of Edomex over 8 rounds. Rounding out the undercard action, Jonathan “Explosivo” Ramirez (4-2) faces Jose Guadalupe Carrillo (3-2-1) over 6 rounds.

“Kaiser” Valtierra Vs “Pollo” Lopez will air live Friday May 14th at 12AM/EST on Telemundo