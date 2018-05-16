Tuto Zabala Jr. inks PR prospect Yomar Alamo

Tuto Zabala’s All Star Boxing has inked Puerto Rico’s latest hot prospect, unbeaten junior welterweight Yomar “The Magic” (14-0, 11 KOs) Alamo from Aguas Buenas, Puerto Rico. “We are very pleased with Yomar, we have big plans for him, we will get him in the ring very soon,” said Tuto Zabala Jr. ﻿



The Zabala family were pioneer promoters in Puerto Rico over 50 years ago. They have promoted several Puerto Rican champions. Miami-based Zabala Jr. has been looking to restart promoting on the island. The signing of prospect Yomar Alamo could bring that desire to fruition. Alamo has a huge fan base in his hometown of Aguas Buenas.

“I’m very happy and thankful of officially being part of the Zabala family. I wanted to sign with a Latin promoter with a proven track record and the Zabala family is the one. Now is up to me to do my part for All Star Boxing, Inc,” said Alamo.

“Yomar and his father Armando are great folks. I’m looking forward to working very closely with them and revitalizing his hometown of Aguas Buenas with Boxeo Telemundo Ford LIVE,” added Ruben De Jesus, Director of Operations of All Star Boxing, Inc.