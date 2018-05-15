Sugar Ray Charity Boxing Night May 23

Ring Legend Sugar Ray Leonard will host the 9th Annual “Big Fighters, Big Cause” Charity Boxing Night on May 23 at the Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel. The star-studded event will feature live professional boxing presented by Golden Boy Promotions, entertainment and a live and silent auction display, which will include iconic memorabilia and other one-of-a-kind items and experiences. The main event features rising super featherweight prospect Jousce “Tito” Gonzalez (7-0, 7 KOs) of Glendora, Calif. taking on Juan Sandoval (7-21-1, 4 KOs) of Toluca, Mexico in a six-round battle.

Celebrity guests will include Bill Bellamy (MC), Cedric “The Entertainer,” Laila Ali, Curtis Conway, Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber, Arsenio Hall, Magic & Cookie Johnson, Terry Norris, Rodney Pete, Sergio Mora, Mia St. John, Chris Tucker, and more to be announced.

Proceeds from the event will support the Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation and their mission to fund life-changing research, care and awareness for pediatric type 1 & 2 diabetes and to help children live healthier lives through diet and exercise.