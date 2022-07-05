Bitter rivals Claressa “GWOAT” Shields (12-0, 2 KOs) and Savannah “The Silent Assassin” Marshall (12-0, 10 KOs) faced off today in London at the kickoff press conference for their September 10 clash at the at the famed O2 Arena. On the line is the undisputed female middleweight championship. Shields will enter the ring carrying the WBA, WBC and IBF belts, while Marshall will wear her WBO strap.

Claressa Shields: “I don’t hate nobody but I really do have a huge dislike for her. My grandmother told me not to use the word hate so I won’t use it, but I don’t like Savannah and she’s one of my biggest haters. They’re saying she’s a big knockout puncher, she’s the only blemish on my record as an amateur, that she has the recipe to beat me. My job is to show that she doesn’t and that I don’t reign supreme in three different weight classes for no reason. If she was better than me, she’d be the one supreme in three different weight classes, not me.”

Savannah Marshall: “I’m actually a fan of Claressa Shields, she’s a pioneer and what she has done for the sport has been amazing. But the reality is, she doesn’t beat me. She didn’t before and she won’t again. And it kills her, it absolutely burns her inside, the fact that I beat her and I’ll beat her again. I’m not just going to beat her, I’m going to outbox her. I’m going to hurt her. This fight has been a long time coming but we’re here now and September 10 I will be the new middleweight champion of the world.”

It was also officially announced that the chief support slot will see WBO and IBF world champion Mikaela Mayer and WBC champion Alycia Baumgardner face off in a unification bout in the 130-pound division.

