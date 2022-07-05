Bitter rivals Claressa “GWOAT” Shields (12-0, 2 KOs) and Savannah “The Silent Assassin” Marshall (12-0, 10 KOs) faced off today in London at the kickoff press conference for their September 10 clash at the at the famed O2 Arena. On the line is the undisputed female middleweight championship. Shields will enter the ring carrying the WBA, WBC and IBF belts, while Marshall will wear her WBO strap.
Claressa Shields: “I don’t hate nobody but I really do have a huge dislike for her. My grandmother told me not to use the word hate so I won’t use it, but I don’t like Savannah and she’s one of my biggest haters. They’re saying she’s a big knockout puncher, she’s the only blemish on my record as an amateur, that she has the recipe to beat me. My job is to show that she doesn’t and that I don’t reign supreme in three different weight classes for no reason. If she was better than me, she’d be the one supreme in three different weight classes, not me.”
Savannah Marshall: “I’m actually a fan of Claressa Shields, she’s a pioneer and what she has done for the sport has been amazing. But the reality is, she doesn’t beat me. She didn’t before and she won’t again. And it kills her, it absolutely burns her inside, the fact that I beat her and I’ll beat her again. I’m not just going to beat her, I’m going to outbox her. I’m going to hurt her. This fight has been a long time coming but we’re here now and September 10 I will be the new middleweight champion of the world.”
It was also officially announced that the chief support slot will see WBO and IBF world champion Mikaela Mayer and WBC champion Alycia Baumgardner face off in a unification bout in the 130-pound division.
Kay Taylor the current wgoat and second by far Amanda serrano…..shields, wgoat?????
This is one woman’s fight I’d like to watch!
Marshall does not even look like a fighter in this photo. She looks like a professional businesswoman working on Wall Street.
Savannah has great range and timing. She’s long and has a decent jab, but this isn’t the amateurs.
Claressa is a whole other animal. Shields is way too explosive, too fast, too dominant.
Should be a great matchup, but I think Claressa’s style has the advantage in the pro rankings. Don’t be surprised if she stops Marshall too!
The co main is going to be a hell of a fight as well. Mayer vs Baumgardener. Can’t wait!
Womens boxing is kicking down doors. Women are beginning to establish themselves. The competition is starting to rise.
You gotta love it if your a true fight fan!
Shields is fast but weak with no punching power. Savannah is strong and hard hitting. It is a good matchup. Maybe Shields will be too fast but Marshall is good technically and maybe catches her. I think Marshall.
Barring a hand, arm, shoulder, leg or ankle injury on Marshall I do not see Shields getting a stoppage, unless Antonio Margarito wraps her hands.
I have to admit I would be surprised if Shields stops Marshall. Strange to me that Shields seems very strong and her punches look strong…but she does not seem to stop many opponents or even drop them. I can envision her winning a decision…maybe…but if there is a stoppage my money is on Marshall.
If you watch when Shields hits someone they don’t get hurt. They often continue with what they are doing even when Shields hits her in the middle of it. she is sharp and fast but she is not strong, she is weak in punching power and not particularly physically strong for pushing. When Marshall hits the same girls they stop and cover or backup and sometimes get hurt.
You must understand the level of arrogance we are dealing when someone self proclaims to be GOAT.
Reminds me of Cabron James …
It will be Shields vs. Hammer 2.0.. Shields is leagues ahead of Marshall in ring generalship. As far as Marshall’s power, you can’t hit what you can’t find.
Shields will lose and maybe even by TKO remember she did get dropped by a 154lber and she has nothing on her punches for all who claim she has power mistake her yelling with pop she only has 2 ref stoppages on her resume lol but Marshall is in her head and does have real pop so shields chin will be tested too bad womens fights only go 10×2 minute rounds Shields will try and do like Taylor did against Serrano and “escape” with a points win Serrano got robbed in that fight beat the lucky charms out of that limey and daddy Hearns had to pay for that one will Marshall get the same treatment?
Looking forward to this!
There is nooooo such thing as a soft punch to your MF face!!!! ALL punches hurt!!!!
Obviously you’ve NEVER been punched in the nose, or the eye, or the temple, in the spleen, the liver, the kidneys, or square on your MF chin!!!
If my 12 year old daughter got a clean shot on your chin, I BET YOU she’d put you down or wobble you severely!!! Has nothing to do with strength or gender.
YOU DON’T HAVE TO HIT HARD TO KNOCK A HUMAN BEING OUT!!!
Just a few pounds of pressure In the right place at the right time, and BAM!!!!
Claressa is wayyy faster. Remember speed kills! An accumulation of punches can also cause a stoppage!
Claressa is like the female version of Meldrick Taylor, overwhelming opposition with speed & volume, not power. Claressa should be happy Marshall is not the female version of Julio Cesar Chavez.