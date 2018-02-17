Saturday Boxing Odds

Below are current odds for tonight’s big fights.
Manchester
Chris Eubank Jr -187 vs. George Groves +160
WBA super middleweight title, WBSS semi-final
Las Vegas
David Benavidez -650 vs. Ronald Gavril +475
WBC super middleweight title
Danny Garda -3000 vs. Brandon Rios +1400
WBC welterweight eliminator
Yordenis Ugas -190 vs. Ray Robinson +160
WBC welterweight eliminator
El Paso, Texas
Devon Alexander -300 vs. Victor Ortiz +250
Welterweight 12 rounds
Caleb Plant -850 vs. Rogelio Medina +525
WBC super middleweight eliminator
