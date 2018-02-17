Saturday Boxing Odds

Below are current odds for tonight’s big fights.

Manchester

Chris Eubank Jr -187 vs. George Groves +160

WBA super middleweight title, WBSS semi-final

Las Vegas

David Benavidez -650 vs. Ronald Gavril +475

WBC super middleweight title

Danny Garda -3000 vs. Brandon Rios +1400

WBC welterweight eliminator

Yordenis Ugas -190 vs. Ray Robinson +160

WBC welterweight eliminator

El Paso, Texas

Devon Alexander -300 vs. Victor Ortiz +250

Welterweight 12 rounds

Caleb Plant -850 vs. Rogelio Medina +525

WBC super middleweight eliminator

