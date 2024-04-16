April 16, 2024
Ozaki halts Kittidech, keeps WBC Youth 108lb belt

By Joe Koizumi

Unbeaten southpaw prospect WBA#14 Yuga Ozaki (6-0-1, 5 KOs), 107.75, looked so impressive as he lopsidedly battered Thailand’s Kittidech Hirunsuk (12-7, 7 KOs), 107.5, from all angles and finally halted him with the referee’s intervention at 2:51 of the seventh round in a scheduled ten on Sunday in Osaka, Japan. Yuga scored his first defense of his WBC youth belt. The vastly talented speedster Ozaki previously made a quick demolition of WBA rated light fly Sitthisak Simsri (then 17-1, 17 KOs) in round two to enter the WBA world ratings last September. Ozaki, formerly an amateur star at 21, may zoom up as his career progresses since he is highly gifted with excellent reflexes and hand speed.

