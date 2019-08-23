WBO junior featherweight champion Emanuel Navarrete (28-1, 24 KOs) will face WBO #2 Juan Miguel Elorde (28-1, 15 KOs) September 14 on the card headlined by the heavyweight clash between Tyson Fury and Otto Wallin at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. ESPN, which will air the card on the ESPN+ platform, made the announcement on their website.

Navarrete is returning just four weeks after stopping Francisco De Vaca in three rounds. The 32-year-old Elorde is the grandson of former legendary WBC/WBA super featherweight world champion and Boxing Hall of Famer Gabriel “Flash” Elorde.