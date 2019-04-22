Undefeated heavyweight Apti Davtaev, light heavyweight slugger Umar Salamov and undefeated super middleweight Aslambek Idigov all emerged with important victories last Thursday (April 18) at the Colosseum Sport Hall in Grozny, Russia.

6′ 5″ Davtaev (17-0, 16 KOs) scored a fifth-round KO (time: 1:18) over Pedro Otas (32-5-1, 28 KOs) to become the WBC Asian Boxing Council Continental beltholder. WBA #7, IBF #6 and WBO #4 light heavyweight Umar Salamov (24-1, 18 KOs) defended his WBO International belt with a KO 9 (time 2:02) over Norbert Dabrowski. Undefeated super middleweight Aslambek Idigov (17-0, 7 KOs) became the IBF Euro and WBO Euro titlist with a 12-round majority decision (scores 114-114, 118-112 and 115-113) over Ronny Landaeta.