By Miguel Maravilla

Following his knockout victory over Adrian Granados Saturday night, former world champion Danny “Swift” Garcia (35-2, 21 KOs) talked about his impressive performance.



“I had to stop him and make a statement,” said Garcia. “I’m a talented fighter and I have too many tools. I felt I did good. I give myself an A+. I wanted to come to LA and give the fans a great fight.

“When I dropped him I thought I had him, but he weathered the storm. The plan was to break him down. He’s a tough kid, but I could see him breaking down mentally,” Garcia added.

“I feel this is the Danny Garcia you will see for the rest of my career!”

When asked on his future plans and potential fights, he commented, “I want any of them. Manny Pacquiao said he wants to fight, Keith Thurman, Shawn Porter, Errol Spence. Any of those top names.”

Follow Miguel on Twitter @MigMaravilla