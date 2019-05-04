By Joe Koizumi

Unbeaten Japan-based Afghan Kudura Kaneko (10-0, 7 KOs) kept his Japanese youth welterweight belt by demolishing Rikuto Adachi (12-2, 9 KOs) with a single right shot at 3:07 of the fifth round in a scheduled eight on Friday in Osaka, Japan.



The 21-year-old Afghan had stunned the audience with his unexpected annihilation of former national champ Toshio Arikawa last November, and his victory caused a great sensation. JBC#3 Kudura’s dream is reportedly to build a school in his native Afghanistan with his ring earnings, and this ambitious boxer is worth watching. He can really punch.