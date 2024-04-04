By Héctor Villarreal

Jonathan “Alta Gamma” Miniel (4-0, 4 KOs) and his opponent Jonathan “El Bloque” Torres (4-0, 1 KO), both hit the scale in 140 pounds, the limit of the superlightweight division, which vacant National Championship will be on the line on the main event of Laguna Premium´s Summer Boxing Fest at the Arena Roberto Duran in Panama City, Panama on Thursday night.

Featherweights Kadir Macias (3-0, 0 KOs) and Hibrahim Valdespino (3-0, 2 KOs) both weighed in at 126 for the 8-round co-main event.

Angel Bethancourt (4-0, 4 KOs) registered the limit of the flyweight division and his opponent Santos Villar (2-1, 1 Ko) weighed in at 111 pounds.

The best local prospects will face rivals with very similar records, as promoter Rousse Laguna de Moreno commented. “It´s the Good ones against the Good ones. The best vs the best of Panamanian boxing new generation”, she said.

“My husband continues to do a remarkable job as a matchmaker”, Laguna added, referring to former Super Champion, Anselmo “Chemito” Moreno (43-6-1, 15 KOs), who in the meantime prepares for a very important fight, scheduled for April 17 in Tokyo against undefeated Hayato Tsutsumi (4-0, 1 KO).

“Attending the gym for my own preparation lets me follow up the workouts of almost all the fighters listed to participate in our show. I´m very close to weight and ready to travel to Japan on Wednesday, April 8th with my wife/manager and trainers. I´m ranked #9 and Tsutsumi is listed as #10 by WBA on featherweighs so it will be a very high level fight”, Moreno said.

Weights of the undercard:

Raul Melendez 117 vs Carlos Bonilla 118

Jeffrey Martínez 118 vs Roberto Reyes 116.5

Anahomy Jimenez 113 vs Leidy Zarco 115

First fight 7:30 pm

