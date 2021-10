By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Former New South Wales State Boxing Commissioner Craig Waller has sadly passed away from bowel cancer at the age of 59 years after a long illness. Craig worked in boxing from 1997 until 2007 as a referee and judge. In 2008 he was appointed to the position of executive officer with the New South Wales Boxing Authority and retired from that position in 2017. Craig will be missed by his family and the Australian boxing fraternity.