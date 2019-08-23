Report, Photos by Joe Koizumi

WBO flyweight champion Kosei Tanaka and his mandatory challenger Jonathan “Bomba” Gonzalez both made weight at the 112-pound class limit on Friday in Nagoya, Japan.



The WBO president Francisco “Paco” Valcarcel was in attendance, expecting a great fight between the excellent speedsters with good skills. The main event will start at 4 PM tomorrow (Saturday) at the Takeda Teva Ocean Arena in Nagoya city.

The officials are as follows:

referee Celestino Ruiz (US), judges William Lerch (US), Mike Fitzgerald (US) and Edward Ligas (Philippines); supervisor Tsuyoshi Yasukochi (Japan).



