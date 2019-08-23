August 23, 2019
Boxing News

Tanaka, Bomba make weight

Report, Photos by Joe Koizumi

WBO flyweight champion Kosei Tanaka and his mandatory challenger Jonathan “Bomba” Gonzalez both made weight at the 112-pound class limit on Friday in Nagoya, Japan.
Tanaka Bomba Weighin06
The WBO president Francisco “Paco” Valcarcel was in attendance, expecting a great fight between the excellent speedsters with good skills. The main event will start at 4 PM tomorrow (Saturday) at the Takeda Teva Ocean Arena in Nagoya city.

The officials are as follows:

referee Celestino Ruiz (US), judges William Lerch (US), Mike Fitzgerald (US) and Edward Ligas (Philippines); supervisor Tsuyoshi Yasukochi (Japan).



Tanaka Bomba Weighin01

Tanaka Bomba Weighin02

Tanaka Bomba Weighin03

Tanaka Bomba Weighin04

Tanaka Bomba Weighin05

