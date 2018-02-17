Callum Smith predicts Groves will beat Eubank

World Boxing Super Series super middleweight semi-finalist Callum Smith believes he will be facing George Groves in the final. Although focused on his semi-final against Juergen Braehmer next weekend in Germany, Smith is keeping an eye on today’s Groves-Eubank fight in the UK.

“If would have to pick, I will pick Groves on points,” stated Smith. I believe he will win the early rounds, a few rocky moments later on, but in the end, he will win on points.”

This prediction goes against the oddsmakers, who have Eubank as nearly a 2:1 favorite.

Smith gives the following reasoning:

“They both have strength and weaknesses at different points. Groves has got the jab, the boxing brain and the size on his side. I think his weakness is his stamina issues whereas Eubank’s strength is his stamina. Eubank’s weakness might be his boxing ability at distance, where I feel Groves is the better man.”

As far as his own WBSS semi-final is concerned, Smith commented, “I am very confident that I will beat Juergen Braehmer next Saturday in Nuremberg. And I am confident that I will beat the winner of this weekend’s semi-final. I entered this tournament to win it.”