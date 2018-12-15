Photos: Sumio Yamada

WBO super middleweight world champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez hoped for repeat. Jesse “Hollywood” Hart sought revenge.

Repeat won as Ramirez (39-0, 25 KOs) retained his title by twelve round majority decision over WBO #1 Hart (25-2, 21 KOs) on Friday night at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas. Zurdo injured his elbow in round eight and fought mostly one-handed after that. Scores were 114-114, 115-113, 115-113.



The action reached a crescendo in the 12th round, as Ramirez battered Hart around the ring with one hand for the first 2:30. Then, with the fight drawing to a close, Hart buzzed Ramirez, forcing the champion to hold on to the final bell.

After the fight, Zurdo said he’s moving to light heavyweight.

“I won every round. I beat him clearly again,” Ramirez said. “I hurt my elbow in the eighth round, but if I didn’t hurt my elbow, I would’ve knocked him out. I am going to 175. I am ready to challenge Gvozdyk.”

Hart didn’t agree. “It was no contest,” he said. “I did everything to win this fight. Gilberto is a great fighter, and I have a lot of respect for him. He did have a great 12th round, but I came back to hurt him as well.”

