Zurdo, favorito de 10: 1; Jo Jo 2: 1 ante Fortuna para este viernes por DAZN El evento de DAZN del viernes de Los Ángeles tiene algunos enfrentamientos bastante buenos. La pelea que podría robarse el espectáculo es el combate por el título interino de peso ligero del WBC entre Jo Jo Díaz y Javier Fortuna. Díaz es un favorito de -200, pero Fortuna debe ser considerado un perdedor muy peligroso. Otra pelea imperdible es el choque entre los pesos ligeros invictos Héctor Tanajara y William Zepeda. Las casas de apuestas tienen esa incluso muerta. En el evento principal, el semipesado Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramírez es un favorito 10: 1 ante Sullivan Barrera. Conferencia de prensa virtual Charlo-Castaño

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

