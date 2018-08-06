The first opportunity as a headliner came to the Puerto Rican rising star Danielito Zorrilla quite early in his career. And on Saturday night, Zorrilla showed why Miguel Cotto Promotions gave him that entrust in just his eighth professional fight after annihilating in just two rounds of dangerous Colombian Luis Eduardo Florez at the Sports Complex Nilmarie Santini in San Juan. In the co-feature, former featherweight world title challenger Jonathan Oquendo mauled Daulis Prescott in two rounds.

Florez (24-11 with 20 KOs) is known for his great punch and ability to knock out rivals in less than four rounds, so Zorrilla’s fight plan was to stay at a distance and work from the outside. But with Florez opening up too much in his thrusts and providing an easy target for the ypoung Puerto Rican’s star, Zorrilla did not waste the moment to punish his opponent and get him out of the fight early to a maximum of eight rounds at 140 pounds.

The lethal combination was a straight right to the face, followed by a powerful left hook to the liver that left Florez without legs and forced the arrest of the fight.

“The fight plan was perfect. We worked with the jab early because we knew he would come looking for us. I was pulling everything from the beginning. But it also opened a lot and I was able to strain my hands. In one it was neglected, I took it with the rectum to the face and the hook to the body and from there it did not stop anymore, “said Zorrilla, who improves his undefeated record to 8-0 with 7 KO’s.

“I am very happy because everything went as we trained with David (Oyola). We prepare well for him and we show that we are ready for stronger fights. I came out well from this fight and I hope to be able to return to the ring on October 4 in Los Angeles. ”

“Danielito Zorrilla is the future of boxing in Puerto Rico, today without a doubt he made it clear that he is the most important prospect, he looked great against a top quality experienced opponent,” commented the promoter and vice president of Miguel Cotto Promotions, Hector Soto.

Oquendo shines in his debut with Miguel Cotto Promotions

Nothing better than to start working for a new promoter and leave a great first impression from the beginning.

That was the case on Saturday night veteran Jonathan Oquendo after debuting under the company Miguel Cotto Promotions with a great performance during the co-main event who stepped into the ring hungrier than ever and took care of the Colombian Daulis Prescott (32-8 with 24 KO’s) in only two rounds.

Oquendo (28-5 with 18 KO’s) showed that boxing remains for a while at 33 years recently completed after dominating Prescott at ease with his pace of frantic fighting and incessant pressure. In fact, Oquendo knocked Prescott down in the first round twice and then two more times in the second to provoke the halt of the fight.

The second shot was given after a powerful hook to the jaw by Oquendo that took the Colombian to the canvas and forced the stoppage of the fight without the need to make the count of 10 seconds.