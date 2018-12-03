Michael Zerafa has accused Kell Brook of overlooking him and says he’ll thrive off the underdog status when they clash at the FlyDSA Arena in Sheffield, England this Saturday. Zerafa, 26, is a former Commonwealth Super-Welterweight Champion and has secured 14 of his 25 wins via knockout. He has lost just two of his 27 professional fights, including a stoppage loss to former WBO Middleweight ruler Peter Quillin in 2015.

The Melbourne fighter admits that former IBF World Champion Brook is another step up in class but says he is ready for whatever the Sheffield star throws at him.

“I’m really up for this fight, I’m in the best condition of my life,” said Zerafa. “Halfway through the first round Brook and his team will realise they’ve underestimated me.

“I’ve got two losses on my record but that was years ago. I was a kid back then and very inexperienced. Now I’m a more complete fighter, more power, more speed & more boxing IQ.

“I respect Kell Brook, he’s a great fighter and he’s been at a higher level than me for longer, but that’s exactly why he’s looking past me. I’m going to make a lot of people eat their words.

“This is the biggest opportunity of my career, I’m taking it with both hands and I’m definitely going to put on a show in Sheffield. I’m going into this fight with absolutely nothing to lose.”