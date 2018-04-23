Yordan KOs Malikov, eyes Loma-Linares winner

By Jeff Pamungkas

Former IBO featherweight champion Daud Yordan (38-3, 26 KOs) of Indonesia surprisingly knocked out previously unbeaten hometown hero and the defending champion Pavel Malikov (13-1, 5 KOs) in round eight of a scheduled twelve for the WBO intercontinental lightweight title on Sunday in Ekaterinburg, Russia. Yordan took over in round three and in the eighth, a strong right to the rib hurt Malikov, then an accurate left hook to the head put Malikov on the canvas for the full ten count. Besides the WBO intercontinental title, this bout was also a WBA lightweight eliminator. Yordan will be targeting the winner between WBA king Jorge Linares and Vasyl Lomachenko next month.