Unbeaten junior welterweight Yomar “The Magic” Alamo (16-0, 12 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over game Manuel “La Tormenta” Mendez (16-5-3, 11 KOs) to claim the vacant NABO title on Friday night at the Osceola Heritage Park Events Center in Kissimmee, Florida. It was a good action fight all the way. Scores were 99-91, 99-91, 100-90.

The card marked the 30th anniversary of Boxeo Telemundo, the longest running boxing series on US Spanish television.