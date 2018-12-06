By Héctor Villarreal

Dominican super featherweight Yohan Vasquez (22-2, 19 KOs) scored his third win in a row by stopping Venezuelan Sandro Hernandez (15-6-3, 10 KOs) at 1:58 in round 4 on the main event of Zona Box 4, a 4 fights card promoted by G&V Entertainment on Wednesday night in Los Andes Mall, San Miguelito, Panama.



Vasquez knocked down Hernandez who wasn´t able to beat the ten seconds count. Nicaraguan William Vargas (3-1, 1 KO) won a 4 rounds decision over Peru´s Jackmer Mahipo (3-2, 3 KOs).

Only 4 Panamanian fighters participated in the show. Orlando Peñalba (5-0, 1 KO) scored a lopsided 6 rounds decision over veteran Gilmer Baules (7-12, 2 KOs) and Jaime Muñoz (6-1, 4 KOs) won by TKO against journeyman Ivan Trejos (9-13-3, 2 KOs).