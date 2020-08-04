Former IBF cruiserweight world champion Yoan Pablo Hernandez, who is returning after six years as a heavyweight, will face none other than former world title challenger Kevin “Kingpin” Johnson on August 22 at the Elbau Park Floating Stage in Magdeburg, Germany.

“I still had that little spark in me,” said Hernandez at the kick-off press conference. “My boxing story wasn’t over yet. Boxing was and is my life. I am as fit and healthy as never before – so I can really look forward to this fight. I no longer have to suffer as much in the heavyweight division, no longer have to make weight. Kevin Johnson is a more than experienced man – the right opponent for my comeback!”

On the undercard, former light heavyweight title challenger Adam Deines and local hero Tom Dzemski will see action. Opponents will be named. MDR will televise in Germany with ESPN+ possibly picking up the feed in the U.S.