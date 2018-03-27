Yaegashi returns; Olympian Shimizu retains OPBF

By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Three-time world champ Akira Yaegashi (26-6, 14 KOs), 114.75, made a fine comeback when he floored Indonesian flyweight champion Frans Damur Palue (20-19-2, 12 KOs), 114.25, and halted him at 2:24 of the second round in a scheduled ten on Monday in Tokyo, Japan.



It’s his first appearance since Yaegashi, then IBF titlist, suffered a shocking first round annihilation at the hand of IBF interim ruler Milan Melindo in May of the previous year. The 5’3” little giant Yaegashi scored with effective body shots to weaken the Indonesian, who hit the deck three times in the fatal session.

In the main event, 2012 Olympic bronze medalist, very tall southpaw Satoshi Shimizu (6-0, 6 KOs), 126, successfully kept his OPBF featherweight belt as he kept battering Korean Kyung-Min Kwon (6-4, 3 KOs), 125.5, from all angles and finally halted him at 1:06 of the eighth round in a scheduled twelve. Shimizu’s furious combo was a haymaker.

Promoter: Ohashi Promotions.