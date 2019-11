WBA featherweight champion Xu Can (18-2, 3 KOs) scored an entertaining twelve round unanimous decision over previously unbeaten Manny Robles III (18-1, 8 KOs) on Saturday night at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California.

Can, China’s third world champion in history, impressively outworked and broke down Robles, especially over the second half of the fight. Scores were 120-108, 119-109, 118-110 for Can. Robles’ father trains heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr.