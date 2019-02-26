Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (47-4-1, 41 KOs) and Juan Francisco Estrada (38-3, 26 KOs) will meet in a rematch for the WBC super flyweight title and super bantamweight world champions Daniel Roman (26-2-1, 10 KOs) and TJ Doheny (21-0, 15 KOs) clash in a unification battle at The Forum in Inglewood, California Los Angeles on Friday April 26, live on DAZN in the US and Sky Sports in the UK.

Rungvisai and Estrada clashed at the LA venue in February 2018 with Rungvisai winning by majority decision. The Roman-Doheny clash will unify the WBA (Roman) and IBF (Doheny) 122lb titles.