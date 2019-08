By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

WBC #8, WBO #10, WBA #11 light-heavyweight Blake Caparello (30-3-1, 13 KOs) stopped New Zealand’s Reece Papuni (13-3, 7 KOs) in round eight of a scheduled ten round WBA Oceana title bout on Friday at the Melbourne Pavillion, Flemington Victoria, Australia. Caparello was coming off a ten round decision over fellow Australian Regain Dessaix and will be remembered for dropping Sergey Kovalev in unsuccessful WBO challenge in 2014.