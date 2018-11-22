Former heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko has asked authorities to replace the troubled AIBA with the WBA to ensure the future of Olympic boxing.

“For the first time in the sport of boxing the worst has happened,” said Klitschko. “In an unprecedented shift that would rock athletics and the Olympics, boxing is in danger of being halted due to current disfunction, leading to losing the Olympic licensing…I’m pleading with the national federations to continue signing with the pioneers of boxing, the world renowned WBA. I’m also asking the IOC to consider the WBA as the organization that will centralize the sport while continuing to improve the protections and interests of its athletes, fans, and grant the Olympic license to the WBA to represent the sport for the upcoming games in to Tokyo!”

