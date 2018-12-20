Heavyweight contenders Dillian Whyte (24-1, 17 KOs) and Dereck Chisora (29-8, 21 KOs) faced off today at the final press conference for their clash on Saturday in London. Here’s what they had to say:

Dereck Chisora: “I can’t afford the judges. I will pound him, hit him, pound him, hit him…this isn’t a risky fight for me. I will take what’s his, and make it mine.”

Dillian Whyte: “He won’t be pounding me. There’s levels to this thing. I’m improving with every fight. Derek will see how strong I am. I’m used to people trying to get into my head, I don’t think even Derek himself knows what he is doing.”