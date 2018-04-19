Whoa! Broner meltdown at press conference

By Karl Freitag

Photos: Amanda Westcott/SHOWTIME

The final press conference took place Thursday for Saturday’s SHOWTIME tripleheader headlined by a battle between former four-division champion Adrien Broner (33-3, 24 KOs) and former two-division Jessie Vargas (28-2, 10 KOs) taking place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.



Broner spent most the presser dancing in his seat to music from his headphones. Instead of making his introductory statements, he put his earphones around the mic. When he finally spoke, he blasted Vargas and his own co-promoter Leonard Ellerbe/Mayweather Promotions.

Broner: This is a fake-ass press conference. I’m just ready to fight. I ain’t worried about Jessie..and if you like, can I say that in Spanish? Soy Adrien…Jessie Vargas…puto…si. Honestly, this is a very important fight for my career on a serious level. I know he trained hard. I ain’t worried about that. I’m ready man. I’m ready to fight. We can fight right now. I know we’re gonna win.

Jessie was asked if he has a size advantage.

Broner: He didn’t win his fights when he stepped up. He lost.

Vargas: I do feel I have an advantage. I’m the taller fighter, the stronger fighter, the more experienced fighter, and not only that, I’m a full grown welterweight. I feel very comfortable leading into this fight. I’m ready for victory.

Broner: I don’t wanna hear none of that shit. When you stepped up and you fought Timothy Bradley you lost and when you stepped up and you fought Pacquiao you lost, so shut that shit up, bitch-ass ni—r. What I’m saying is this: I’m a 4-time world champion. I’ve been world champion at ‘47 before. I don’t wanna hear nothin’. Quit talking about all the losses. You ain’t them. You gotta beat me first, no homo…I hope y’all give me credit, cause I’m gonna beat his ass. And I know y’all are against me. Leonard Ellerbe here is against me. They with this bitch-ass ni—r. Leonard a bitch-ass ni—r, too.

Ellerbe: You don’t disrespect me like that.

Broner: Shut up! You ain’t with me. You ain’t with me. You’re with Jessie.

Ellerbe: I’m with Mayweather Promotions.

Broner: Yeah. You ain’t with ME. I’m a real one.

Ellerbe: This isn’t about me. You guys gotta fight Saturday night.

Broner: Shut that soft-ass shit up.

Ellerbe: …and the best man win.

Broner: That’s some soft-ass shit. Shut that soft-ass shit up. All that soft-talking. ‘I know you can do it AB.’ Shut that soft-ass shit up. You ain’t with me…y’all against me. This is what they want. They don’t want me to be in nice cars. They don’t want me to be in Rolexes. They don’t want me to be in APs. They don’t want me to be in private jets. They want me to LOSE THIS FIGHT, then go up under the rug and never be talked about again. They don’t want me to see the top of my pinnacle. But guess what man? I trained my ass off. I’m not losing to no Jessie Vargas! Y’all got me f–ked up. 2018 I’m taking over man. And it starts with Jessie Vargas. And like I said, Leonard, you ain’t with me!

During the face-off, Broner never went toe-to-toe with Vargas. He just danced. Jessie finally just walked off in disgust.