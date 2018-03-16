March 16, 2018

Weights from Santo Domingo

By Robert Coster

Felix Valera 174.6 vs. Beibis Berrocal 184
(Vacant WBA Fedelatin light heavyweight title)
*Berrocal cannot win the title because he is over the weight.

Alberto Puello 139.4 vs. Erick Lopez 139.4
(WBA Fedelatin jr welterweight title)

Wilfredo Mendez 104.5 vs. Leyman Benavides 104.5
(Vacant WBA Fedelatin strawweight title)

Abigail Soto 246 vs. Orlando Estrella 229
(Dominican heavyweight title)

Yomar Medina 137.8 vs. Tony Gomez 1345
Luis Lebron 129.5 vs. Alan Guzman 131
+ 6 More Fights

Venue: Jaragua Renaissance Hotel And Casino
Promoter: Shuanboxing Promotion
TV: Channel 56 (Tricom), Channel 17 (Claro)

