By Gary “Digital” Williams

Here is the scale watch for the Tricky Entertainment/DC Fight Night card that will be held Saturday at the Entertainment And Sports Arena in Washington, DC (Photos by Daniel Cork)



Tori Nelson 155.8 vs. Sanaa Turunen 158.2

(For Nelson’s UBF Middleweight title)

Kareem Martin 148 vs. Andrew Rodgers 149

Alexander Johnson 177.8 vs. Mengistu Zarzar 181.6

Sam Crossed 189.6 vs. Twon Smith 187.6

Antonio Magruder 147 vs. Matt Murphy 144.8

George Harris 218 vs. Lamar Lewis 235.2

Jordan White 128 vs. Ndira Spearman 128.2

Kiante Irving 163.4 vs. George Sheppard 163.8



