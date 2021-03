Weights from Santo Domingo By Robert Coster Geraldo Valdez 114.5 vs. Arturo Segundo 115

(WBC Latino super flyweight title) Francis Frometa 134.5 vs. Jose Luis Roa 137.5

Jose Galvez 142.6 vs. Luis Ronaldo Castillo 144

Ricardo Solano 137.5 vs. Andres Ricardo Tapia 135

– Plus 6 More Fights- Venue: Hotel Catalonia, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

Promoter: King of Boxing Parker, Alexander make weight Thabiso-Tishchenko in WBC cruiser eliminator

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.