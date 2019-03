By Lucas “Lukie” Ketelle

Willie Shaw 138.4 vs. Jose Marrufo 137.8

Andres Salas 197.5 vs. Fernando Caro 212.4

Eros Correa 121 vs. Zakaria Miri 121.2

Jasper Mccargo 174.1 vs. Nathan Sharp 174.7

Iris Contreras 117* vs. Beki Light 117*

Ali Ahmed 137.5 vs. Matt Gavers 138.5

Venue: San Mateo Events Center

Promoter: Ambition Empire Promotions

Matchmaker: Andy Nance

First bell 6 pm, doors open at 5 pm

* Both fighters missed on their first attempt and made weight one hour after the weigh-in.