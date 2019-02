Cody Crowley 151.5 lbs. vs. Stuart McLellan 154 lbs.

CPBC National and International Super Welterweight Championships

Jordan McCue 168 lbs. vs. Cody Purtel 165 lbs.

Arthur Biyarslanov 143 lbs. vs. Isaac Castan 142 lbs.

Steve Wilcox 143 lbs. vs. Javier Mercado 142.5 lbs.

Abokan Bokpe 198 lbs. vs. Juan Santiago 199 lbs.

Madison Blakely 127 lbs. vs. Ana Ruth Castro 127 lbs.

Promoter: CCC Promotions

Venue: Memorial Centre, Peterborough, ON