Weights from Norway Katharina Thanderz 129.2 vs. Danila Ramos 128.1

(WBC interim female super featherweight title) Kai Robin Havnaa 199.5 vs. Mariano Angel Gudino 200

Kevin Melhus 197.8 vs. Ossie Jervier 198.2

Alexander Hagen 174.8 vs. Emmanuel Feuzeu 177.9

Bernard Torres 128.5 vs. Christian Lopez Florez 129

Kent Erik Baadstad 202.2 vs. Istvan Kun 199.7 Venue: Ekeberghallen, Oslo, Norway

Promoter: Sauerland Event

TV: Viasat 4, Viasport + and Viaplay (Norway) WBA Convention Recap/Gallery

