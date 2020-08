Weights from Mexico City Carlos Ocampo 154.5 vs. Jorge Luis García 154.5

Argi Cortés 123 vs. César Ramírez 123

Rafael Guzmán 143.5 vs. Eduardo Hernández 143.5

Rubén Pérez Vallejo 141 vs. José Ángel Rosales 141 Venue: Estudios TV Azteca, Mexico City

Promoter: Zanfer

TV: TV Azteca Cash remains unbeaten, Barrett beats Donovan

