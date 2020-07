Weights from Magdeburg, Germany

Agit Kabayel 236.8 vs. Evgenios Lazaridis 255.1

Peter Kadiru 239.0 vs. Eugen Buchmüller 213.0

Nina Meinke 127.9 vs. Edina Kiss 129.0

Collins Ojal 230.4 vs. Georgij Fibich 248.0

Edison Zani 152.3 vs. Maurice Morio 152.1

Artur Henrik 167.6 kg vs. Miguel Aguilar 165.6 Venue: Der Seebühne, Magdeburg, Germany

Promoter: SES Boxing

TV: ESPN+ (USA), MDR (Germany) German card with spectators is sold out

