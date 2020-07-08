Weights from Las Vegas The Fighting Preschool Teacher Gabriel Muratalla (4-0, 3 KOs) returned on short notice to defeat Sergio Lopez (4-6-3, 0 KOs) in a four-rounder at bantamweight. Scores were 39-37, 40-36, 40-36. Clay Collard returns July 14

