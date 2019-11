Weights from La Paz, BCS Joselito Velázquez 113 vs. Adrián Curiel 112.4

Carlos ‘Chinito’ Ornelas 127.8 vs. José Alberto Guzmán 126.7

Joel ‘Trino’ Cordova 116 vs. Adolfo Castillo 117.2

Melissa Esquivel 121.4 vs. Margarita Angeles 119.4

Jorge ‘Chino’ García 154 vs. Ulises ‘Demoledor’ Banda 154

Isaías Lucero Jr 163.8 vs. Francisco ‘Tigre’ Anaya 164.8 Venue: Arena La Paz, La Paz, BCS, MX

Promoter: Zanfer

TV: TV Azteca, ESPN Knockout

