Abass Baraou 153.2 vs. Jack Culcay 153.7
(IBF super welterweight eliminator)
Vincent Feigenbutz 158.3 vs. Jama Saidi 157.4
(IBF intercontinental middleweight title)
Venue: Havel Studios in Berlin
Promoter: AGON, Saurland
TV: Sport1 (Germany)
