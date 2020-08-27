August 27, 2020
Weights from Germany

Abass Baraou 153.2 vs. Jack Culcay 153.7
(IBF super welterweight eliminator)

Photo: Torsten Helmke

Vincent Feigenbutz 158.3 vs. Jama Saidi 157.4
(IBF intercontinental middleweight title)
Photo: Torsten Helmke

Venue: Havel Studios in Berlin
Promoter: AGON, Saurland
TV: Sport1 (Germany)

