Weights, Photos: Brad Snyder/The Undercard

Ernesto Garza III 121 vs. Jeno Tonte 117.8

Alycia Baumgardner 127.6 vs. Rolando Andrews TBA

Donnie Reeves 126.1 vs. Basil Nasser 126.1

Robert O’Quinn 137.2 vs. Charles Johnson 138.8

Juan Nobles 121.6 vs. Misael Reyes 119.9

Venue: Dearborn Performing Arts Center in Dearborn, MI

Promoter: Second 2 None Promotions

Info: First bell at 7 pm. Tickets available at the door.