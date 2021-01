Weights From Chester, PA

Dylan Price 118.2 vs. Samuel Gutierrez 117.4

Shinard Bunch 144.1 vs. Diemerci Nzau 149.1

Nafear Charles 140.5 vs. Latorie Woodberry 140.5

Joshua Jones 145.8 vs. David Veras Pena 146.4 Venue: Elevations Event Center, Chester, PA

Promoter: RDR Promotions

1st Bell: 7 PM ET A very limited amount of tickets can be purchased for $150 for Stage Seating; $125 for Ringside and $100 for General. All Covid 19 Protocols will be enforced including wearing a mask at all times and ID is required. Weights From Tijuana

